‘Your Honor’ Resurgence Shows Off Bryan Cranston’s Physical Performance

After running for two seasons on Showtime, Your Honor has become a big winner on Netflix, getting more streaming minutes than any other content on the service in its streaming debut last month. Not only has this drawn new attention to the show, it’s also opened up discussions for a potential third season, though any such decision won’t likely come soon. Unsurprisingly, one of the factors helping drive the show’s popularity is its star, Bryan Cranston. After all, with Breaking Bad still drawing big binge numbers, people are clearly drawn to Cranston and his characters. While he was making Your Honor, a big part of his role — similar to Breaking Bad— was the physical transformation of his character over time; in Your Honor’s second season, the character looked radically different, as the show’s story arc had taken a deep physical toll on the character. While it made things a little more difficult for Cranston, he said that both he and the show’s producers were adamant about the physical changes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bryan Cranston)