Chuck Lorre: ‘Young Sheldon’ Thrived Beyond ‘Big Bang Theory’ Audience

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
“A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet” — Georgie and Mandy get married! Meanwhile, Meemaw’s gambling room gets raided, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 11 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Iain Armitage as Sheldon, Annie Potts as Meemaw, Craig T. Nelson as Coach Ballard, Raegan Revord as Missy, Lance Barber as George Sr., Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Zoe Perry as Mary Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For seven seasons, Young Sheldon captivated audiences with its humor, heartwarming moments, and emotional depth. A prequel to The Big Bang Theory, the series followed the young Sheldon Cooper and his family, quickly establishing itself as a beloved show in its own right. While a hit during its run on CBS, Young Sheldon found even greater success on Netflix, where it resonated with a whole new audience. Series co-creator and producer Chuck Lorre expressed his pride in this achievement, particularly in the fact that many viewers discovered and enjoyed the show without any prior knowledge of its connection to The Big Bang Theory. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chuck Lorre)

The heartwarming tale of a young Sheldon Cooper and the impact he has on his family continues to charm viewers on Netflix.

