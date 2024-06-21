The ‘Only Murders’ Cast Gets A Hollywood Makeover: See the BTS Photo!

The beloved true-crime podcasting trio from Only Murders in the Building is back, and this time, their sleuthing takes them to the heart of Hollywood. Season 4 of the hit Hulu series promises a whole new level of meta mystery as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel find themselves entangled in the production of a movie based on their own podcast!
Unexpectedly, a Hollywood production company is creating a movie based on the podcast Only Murders, starring comic icons Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy as our favorite amateur detectives. Both trios will experience some thrilling and humorous moments as they negotiate the glamorous—and even dangerous—world of show industry thanks to this distinctive fusion of fantasy and reality.
A new behind-the-scenes photo has been released, offering a sneak peek at the two trios coming face-to-face. What could this encounter mean for our beloved podcasters? And what new mysteries await them in the City of Angels?
