‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Returns with Explosive Season 2 On Paramount+
Get ready for more robot action! Transformers: Earthspark is back for Season 2 on Paramount+, premiering June 7th.
This season, the stakes are higher than ever as the Autobots and the Malto family race against the Decepticons to find the shattered pieces of the powerful Emberstone.
Plus, the show welcomes some awesome guest stars like Weird Al Yankovic, Zelda Williams, Flea, and Richard Ayoade.
Don’t miss out on the new generation of Transformers born on Earth, the Terran’s journey of self-discovery, and the epic battles to come. It’s going to be an electrifying season!