Get Ready for A ‘Big Bang’ Blast from the Past: Sheldon & Amy Return In ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
“A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs” — Coverage of the CBS Original Series YOUNG SHELDON, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. —
Pictured (L-R): Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler and Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper
Photo Credit: Bill Inoshita / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Big Bang Theory fans, this is not a drill! Get ready for a major throwback because Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are reprising their roles as Sheldon and Amy for the series finale of Young Sheldon. Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 16th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT and 8:31 – 9:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS or catch the episode afterward on Paramount+.

We haven’t seen these two together on screen since The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019. Parsons has been involved behind the scenes of Young Sheldon as an executive producer and narrator, and Bialik even did voice work for a couple of episodes, but this is their first on-camera appearance.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak