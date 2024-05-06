Get Ready for A ‘Big Bang’ Blast from the Past: Sheldon & Amy Return In ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale

Big Bang Theory fans, this is not a drill! Get ready for a major throwback because Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are reprising their roles as Sheldon and Amy for the series finale of Young Sheldon. Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 16th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT and 8:31 – 9:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS or catch the episode afterward on Paramount+.
We haven’t seen these two together on screen since The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019. Parsons has been involved behind the scenes of Young Sheldon as an executive producer and narrator, and Bialik even did voice work for a couple of episodes, but this is their first on-camera appearance.