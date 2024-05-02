CBS Unveils Exciting 2024-2025 Lineup: New Dramas, Comedies, & Nostalgic Revivals

CBS is ready to level up its primetime offerings, announcing a dynamic 2024-2025 schedule packed with new dramas, fresh comedies, reimagined classics, and the return of audience favorites.
New Dramas to Keep You Hooked
NCIS: Origins: Dive into the backstory of beloved NCIS leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell), with narration by none other than Mark Harmon!
Matlock: Kathy Bates steps into the iconic role, bringing her Oscar-winning talent as a brilliant, unconventional lawyer in this updated take on the legal drama.
Watson: Morris Chestnut brings a modern and medical twist to the world’s greatest detective as he tackles complex mysteries.
Get Ready to Laugh Out Loud
Poppa’s House: Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. team up in this hilarious multi-cam comedy about a happily divorced dad still navigating the ups and downs of parenting.
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: The ‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff continues the story of Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) in a whole new chapter of family, marriage, and Texas-sized laughs.
Competition Heats Up, Game Shows Return
The Summit: Prepare for high-stakes adventure as contestants trek New Zealand’s treacherous terrain for a chance at a $1 million prize. Hosted by Manu Bennett.
Hollywood Squares: Drew Barrymore takes center stage in this revamped game show classic! Expect plenty of celebrity surprises and tic-tac-toe face-offs.
Fan Favorites are Back!
CBS’s winning lineup wouldn’t be complete without returning powerhouses like ‘Tracker’, ‘The Neighborhood’, ‘NCIS’, ‘FBI’, ’60 Minutes’, and many more. Plus, gear up for prestigious awards shows, major sporting events, and other special programming.
A Bonus for the Future
Looking ahead, CBS has already picked up ‘Sheriff County’ with Morena Baccarin, extending the popular ‘Fire Country’ universe.
Quote from CBS President Amy Reisenbach: “This is another CBS primetime schedule that will break through the clutter and entertain a mass audience.”