From ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ To ‘The Veil’: Elisabeth Moss’s New Challenge

By Hollywood Outbreak
“THE VEIL” — Pictured: Elisabeth Moss as Imogen Salter. CR: FX Copyright 2023, FX All Rights Reserved

Elisabeth Moss, the two-time Emmy winner who brings us the chilling The Handmaid’s Tale, is back with a whole new kind of thrill ride: The Veil. This international spy miniseries throws her into a tangled web of secrets and lies. One woman holds a dangerous secret, another is desperate to reveal it – and lives hang in the balance. Moss stars alongside James Purefoy, Dali Benssalah, Yumna Marwan, and Josh Charles.

For Moss, The Veil feels like a stark shift from the dystopian horrors of The Handmaid’s Tale. How does this world of espionage action stacks up against Gilead? We went straight to the source. (click the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Moss)

 

Want to see Moss in action? Catch The Veil, streaming right now on Hulu!

