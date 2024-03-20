How Reba McEntire’s Found Her Voice (In More Than Just Music)

As a coach on The Voice, Reba McEntire is working with young performers who are just starting out their career. Obviously, she’ll have plenty of lessons to teach her team members, whether it’s helping them with their singing or helping them with their life choices. After all, McEntire has been through all of the ups and downs the music industry has to offer, and she’s had to learn to adapt many times along the way. In fact, she’s branched out beyond music on several occasions, acting on television, in movies, and even on Broadway. When we’ve spoken to McEntire, she’s talked about how her perseverance and adaptability have paid off in extending her career far beyond that of most performers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reba McEntire)
The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.