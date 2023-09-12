‘True Romance’ Took Christian Slater To Dark Places

The 1993 film True Romance is the rare Quentin Tarantino script that wasn’t directed by Tarantino himself — it was directed by the late Tony Scott, and it featured an ensemble cast that was led by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette. Released 30 years ago, it was not an immediate success at the box office — even with the participation of big names like Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer, Dennis Hopper, and Christopher Walken, the film struggled to earn back its shooting budget. It got great reviews, though, and its reputation has only increased over time — it’s now regarded as a cult classic. Slater’s performance was particularly intense and disturbing, and though Slater doesn’t consider himself a method actor, he admitted at the time that the film’s darkness bled over into his own life while they were filming. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Slater)