Zuri Hall Sees ‘American Ninja Warrior’ As The Right Kind Of Reality

Now in its 15th season, American Ninja Warrior has steadily delivered viewers each summer on NBC. Over time, though, it’s become more than just a show; it’s become a phenomenon. ANW‘s Zuri Hall explains that the appeal of the show goes well beyond watching the competitors on the obstacle course — it’s a show that spotlights the best in people and encourages viewers to do the same. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zuri Hall)
