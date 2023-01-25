How Bryan Cranston Took ‘Your Honor’ Into Uncharted Territory

Originally, Your Honor was ordered by Showtime as a miniseries, and it seemed that the story had been wrapped up pretty neatly at the end of its run. However, it was then decided to extend the story into a second (and final) season, which posed a unique challenge to its star, Bryan Cranston: Where do you take a character whose story has seemingly been told? Cranston talked to us about how he and the show’s producers went about building a new character arc for the second season. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bryan Cranston)

Your Honor airs Sunday nights on Showtime.

