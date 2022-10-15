Zooey Deschanel Joins Apple TV’s ‘Physical’ Season 3
Apple TV+ has announced that Emmy and Grammy Award-nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Zooey Deschanel has joined the highly anticipated third season of “Physical,” its hit, half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, and produced by Tomorrow Studios.
· Deschanel (“New Girl,” “500 Days of Summer” and the upcoming “Dreamin’ Wild” and “Harold and the Purple Crayon”) will play ‘Kelly,’ a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning Fitness Industry.
· Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. Season two found Byrne having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.
· Since its global debut on Apple TV+, “Physical” has drawn broad acclaim from audiences and critics alike, as well as praise for performances by its ensemble cast led by “perfectly cast” and “masterful” Rose Byrne, and season two’s new addition, Emmy Award-winner Murray Bartlett, who starred alongside Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks. Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of “Physical,” now streaming globally on Apple TV+.