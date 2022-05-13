NBC Renews ‘Young Rock’, ‘American Auto’ & ‘Grand Crew’
NBC has ordered renewals for three of its comedies: “Young Rock” for a third season and “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” for their respective second seasons.
YOUNG ROCK
Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, John Tui, Fasitua Amosa and Matthew Willig star.
Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras executive produce.
· The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.
NBC’s #1 primetime comedy in the 18-49 demo (L+7).
Available next day on Peacock.
AMERICAN AUTO
Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo star.
Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan and Jeff Blitz executive produce
The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.
The first season of “American Auto” reached more than 24 million total viewers in the U.S. across viewing platforms.
Available next day on Peacock.
GRAND CREW
Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart star.
Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor executive produce.
The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
The premiere episode of “Grand Crew” is NBC’s top digital comedy launch on Peacock.
The first season of “Grand Crew” reached over 17 million total viewers in the U.S. across viewing platforms.
· Available next day on Peacock.