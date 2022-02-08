Apollo Launched Carl Weathers’s Career, And Here’s How It Happened

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Carl Weathers had recently retired from his pro football career and committed to an acting career when he auditioned for a sports movie written by a young, relatively unknown actor named Sylvester Stallone. Of course, that movie turned out to be the Oscar-winning Rocky, and Weathers won the role of Apollo Creed, who went on to appear not only in Rocky, but three of its sequels. Speaking at a fan event, Weathers talked about the nerve-wracking process that wound up with him getting cast as the iconic, career-defining character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carl Weathers)

The original four Rocky films featuring Weathers are currently streaming on HBO Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak