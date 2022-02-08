Apollo Launched Carl Weathers’s Career, And Here’s How It Happened

Carl Weathers had recently retired from his pro football career and committed to an acting career when he auditioned for a sports movie written by a young, relatively unknown actor named Sylvester Stallone. Of course, that movie turned out to be the Oscar-winning Rocky, and Weathers won the role of Apollo Creed, who went on to appear not only in Rocky, but three of its sequels. Speaking at a fan event, Weathers talked about the nerve-wracking process that wound up with him getting cast as the iconic, career-defining character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carl Weathers)
The original four Rocky films featuring Weathers are currently streaming on HBO Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.