Joaquin Phoenix: Todd Phillips Gave Him Freedom To Be ‘Joker’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Joker was supposed to be a one-off origin story about Batman’s most nefarious nemesis. But, after grossing more than $1 billion worldwide and earning 11 Academy Award nominations — including a win for its lead actor, Joaquin Phoenix — a sequel is officially in the works, with Todd Phillips once again set to write and direct. Phoenix, of course, will be back in the title role, and he gives Phillips a lot of the credit for bringing out the best in the movie and his performance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joaquin Phoenix)

No release date has yet been set for the Joker sequel; the first film is currently streaming on HBO Max.

