Joaquin Phoenix: Todd Phillips Gave Him Freedom To Be ‘Joker’

Joker was supposed to be a one-off origin story about Batman’s most nefarious nemesis. But, after grossing more than $1 billion worldwide and earning 11 Academy Award nominations — including a win for its lead actor, Joaquin Phoenix — a sequel is officially in the works, with Todd Phillips once again set to write and direct. Phoenix, of course, will be back in the title role, and he gives Phillips a lot of the credit for bringing out the best in the movie and his performance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joaquin Phoenix)