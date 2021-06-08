After Seven Years On ‘The Flash,’ Grant Gustin’s Got It Down

The seventh season of The Flash continues tonight, with the start of a new “graphic novel” arc for the series. As the show nears its landmark 150th episode, Grant Gustin has been feeling very comfortable in his starring role as Barry Allen and The Flash. He recalls that when the show started, he had to do a lot of extra work to figure out where his character was coming from, but now that the show’s been going on for so long, the character comes to him very easily, to the point where he finds himself looking for some non-“Flash” diversions while they’re shooting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grant Gustin)