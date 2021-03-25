He’s No Real-Life Scientist, But Grant Gustin’s A S.T.A.R. Pupil For ‘The Flash’

Barry Allen’s a pretty smart guy. In his day job, he was a police crime scene investigator. But now, of course, he spends most of his time hanging out with the scientists at S.T.A.R. Labs — that is, when he’s not out fighting crime as The Flash. Grant Gustin’s been playing the character for seven seasons, and he never got a degree in math or science — his college experience was a theater program. Gustin admits that some of the vocabulary in Allen’s repertoire goes over his head at first, but he says those words always inspire him to learn about what his character’s talking about. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grant Gustin)