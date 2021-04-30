NBC Renews ‘Young Rock & ‘Kenan’ For Season Two

· NBC has renewed its first-year comedies “Young Rock” and “Kenan.”
· “It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson & Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them.”
· “Young Rock” is the #2 new comedy of the season in the 18-49 demo. The pilot has been seen by 13.4 million people.
· “Young Rock” is NBC’s top comedy debut across digital platforms on record through 60 days (1.85 in 18-49 / 3.6 million on digital only).
· “Young Rock” focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show explores the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.
· Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star.
· Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers on season one.
· “Young Rock” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.
· The “Kenan” premiere ranks as NBC’s #4 digital comedy launch on record and has been seen by 7.4 million viewers.
· This single-camera comedy follows a widowed dad, Kenan (Kenan Thompson), who’s juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson), brother Gary (Chris Redd) and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life.
· Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani and Dannah Lane star.
· Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Kenan Thompson, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer serve as executive producers on season one.
· “Kenan” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Broadway Video.