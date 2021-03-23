Making Her New Documentary, Demi Lovato Found New Focus

When it comes to documenting her life, Demi Lovato’s been holding nothing back. In 2017, she debuted her first documentary series, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, which told the story of her life and career up to that point. But then, 2018 happened. Lovato nearly died from a drug overdose, and she’s been on a journey to piece her life back together ever since. Once again, she’s captured the journey and the struggle on film. The result is Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, a four-part series chronicling the last few years of her life. In making the series, Lovato says she’s gotten a whole new perspective on the issues she was dealing with, and she hopes viewers will learn from her experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Demi Lovato)

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is currently streaming on YouTube.

