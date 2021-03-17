Paramount+ Announces Premiere Date For Final Season Of ‘Younger’

By Hollywood Outbreak

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, today announced that the seventh and final season of Darren Star’s critically acclaimed, smash-hit, “Younger,” will premiere Thursday, April 15. The first four episodes will be available to stream at premiere, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Additionally, the full season will air on TV Land later this year.

All six seasons of “Younger” are currently available to binge on Paramount+.

“Younger” follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.

