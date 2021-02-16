Dwayne Johnson’s Ready To Rock … With ‘Young Rock’

First, there was Schoolhouse Rock, but that was just for kids. Then, there was Cop Rock, but that was for, well, nobody, really. Can Young Rock appeal to everybody? Dwayne Johnson thinks so. That’s why he helped create a new TV show based on his early years, featuring himself and a trio of actors that will play him as a boy, a teen, and as a young adult. Obviously, people have been interested in Johnson’s life since he became pro wrestling’s The Rock, but why does Johnson think people will be interested in his pre-wrestling life? (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)