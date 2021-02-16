Dwayne Johnson’s Ready To Rock … With ‘Young Rock’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Dwayne Johnson (Photo by: Frank Masi/NBC)

First, there was Schoolhouse Rock, but that was just for kids. Then, there was Cop Rock, but that was for, well, nobody, really. Can Young Rock appeal to everybody? Dwayne Johnson thinks so. That’s why he helped create a new TV show based on his early years, featuring himself and a trio of actors that will play him as a boy, a teen, and as a young adult. Obviously, people have been interested in Johnson’s life since he became pro wrestling’s The Rock, but why does Johnson think people will be interested in his pre-wrestling life? (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)

Young Rock airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Related articles

‘Servant’ Brought Lauren Ambrose & Cast Together...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The good news: Your new drama is a hit, with a good buzz and great word of mouth! The better news: Your new drama's...
Read more

As Sci-Fi, Jennifer Connelly Appreciates ‘Snowpiercer’s’ View...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Like the film upon which it's based, Snowpiercer takes place aboard a futuristic globe-traveling train that never stops. It's a science fiction concept, but...
Read more

With New Sitcom, Kenan Thompson Assembles ‘Best...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Back in the 1990s, Kenan Thompson was a TV multitasker, starring in a Nickelodeon sitcom (Kenan & Kel) while also starring on the network's...
Read more

Queen Latifah Had Denzel In Mind When...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Nearly everybody is aware that the new CBS drama The Equalizer really isn't new at all. Even if you weren't aware of the original...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak