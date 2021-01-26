‘FBI’ Stars Say You Don’t Want To Mess With The Real Thing

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When it comes to law enforcement in America, there is a hierarchy, and there are clear jurisdictions. Needless to say, if the Federal Bureau of Investigation takes a case, it’s got to be a pretty serious one. That works out well for the producers of FBI, since it raises the stakes in every single episode. Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki, who star in the show, have done their homework, and they talked to us about the kinds of situations FBI agents face when they’re on the job. (Click on the media bar below to hear Missy Peregrym & Zeeko Zaki)

FBI airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

Latest articles

New Trailers

