Jane Levy’s Got A Few Suggestions For ‘Zoey’s’ Playlist

By Hollywood Outbreak

Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist could conceivably be described as a mash-up of Glee, which used known songs to build a buzz, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which used original songs that helped advance each episode’s story. On Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, the established songs are used as an integral part of the story. And while we don’t know if the show’s writing staff takes requests, Jane Levy did tell us there are plenty of songs she would love to have her character, Zoey, sing in the future. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Levy)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

