Jenny Slate Ventures To Norway For Artistic Inspiration In ‘The Sunlit Night’ Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS

The Sunlit Night centers on Francis (Jenny Slate), an aspiring painter based in New York who travels to Norway for some artistic inspiration. During her time in the remote village she meets a fellow New Yorker named (Alex Sharp) who is eager to attend a Viking funeral only to discover that the Chief (Zach Galifianakis) is actually fron Cincinnati. Gillian Anderson co-stars as Yasha’s Russian mother in the David Wnedt (Look Who’s Back) directed tale. Rebecca Dinerstein penned the screenplay which is based off her own novel.

As proven with Landline and Obvious Child, Slate is an engaging lead actress, and despite receiving its share of mixed reviews, I’m hoping The Sunlit Night truly does (pardon the pun) shine. The feature hits VOD on July 17. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Related articles

Bill Murray Revels In His ‘Ghostbusters’ Memories

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the summer of 1984, there was but one answer to the question everyone was asking: Who ya gonna call? That answer, of course,...
Read more

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Jenny Slate Ventures To Norway For Artistic Inspiration In ‘The Sunlit Night’ Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Sunlit Night centers on Francis (Jenny Slate), an aspiring painter based in New York who travels to Norway for some artistic inspiration. During...
Read more

CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Joseph Gordon-Levitt Thriller ‘7500’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  In 7500, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Tobias Ellis, an American pilot whose flight from Berlin to Paris is hijacked by terrorists. His girlfriend Gökce (Aylin...
Read more

Could Ripley Return? Sigourney Weaver Still Loves Her ‘Alien’ Character

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The last Alien movie to feature Sigourney Weaver's character, Ripley, was Alien: Resurrection back in 1997. Since then, the franchise has focused on prequels,...
Read more

After ‘Dads,’ Bryce Dallas Howard Sees The Role Of Fathers Changing

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In filming her new documentary, Dads, Bryce Dallas Howard spoke to a lot of fathers -- including some very famous ones -- about what...
Read more

Steven Spielberg On ‘Jaws’ At 45: Sharks Were Always Scary!

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Forty-five years ago this weekend, moviegoers found a whole new reason to be terrified: sharks. Yes, it was on June 20, 1975 that Jaws...
Read more

New Trailers

Jenny Slate Ventures To Norway For Artistic Inspiration In ‘The Sunlit Night’ Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Sunlit Night centers on Francis (Jenny Slate), an aspiring painter based in New York who travels to Norway for some artistic inspiration. During...
Read more

Bill Murray Revels In His ‘Ghostbusters’ Memories

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the summer of 1984, there was but one answer to the question everyone was asking: Who ya gonna call? That answer, of course,...
Read more

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Archive’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak