Jenny Slate Ventures To Norway For Artistic Inspiration In ‘The Sunlit Night’ Trailer

The Sunlit Night centers on Francis (Jenny Slate), an aspiring painter based in New York who travels to Norway for some artistic inspiration. During her time in the remote village she meets a fellow New Yorker named (Alex Sharp) who is eager to attend a Viking funeral only to discover that the Chief (Zach Galifianakis) is actually fron Cincinnati. Gillian Anderson co-stars as Yasha’s Russian mother in the David Wnedt (Look Who’s Back) directed tale. Rebecca Dinerstein penned the screenplay which is based off her own novel.
As proven with Landline and Obvious Child, Slate is an engaging lead actress, and despite receiving its share of mixed reviews, I’m hoping The Sunlit Night truly does (pardon the pun) shine. The feature hits VOD on July 17. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!