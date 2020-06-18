Bill Murray Revels In His ‘Ghostbusters’ Memories

In the summer of 1984, there was but one answer to the question everyone was asking: Who ya gonna call? That answer, of course, was Ghostbusters, the supernatural comedy starring Saturday Night Live alumni Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, along with Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson Rick Moranis, and Harold Ramis. At the time, it became the biggest box-office comedy in Hollywood history, and now, the film and its legacy are being celebrated with the documentary Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters. Murray recalls the shoot feeling larger than life, and he also told us why he makes it a point to watch the movie again from time to time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bill Murray)