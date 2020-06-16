Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS

When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened in the two and a half decades since then — it’s evolved into a cult classic, and some filmmakers (including Quentin Tarantino) have spoken out on behalf of the movie. A recently produced documentary, You Don’t Nomi, has shed even more light on the film and its checkered, controversial past. For the star of Showgirls, former Saved by the Bell star Elizabeth Berkley, the movie proved to be problematic, short-circuiting her big-screen career and dooming her to B-movie roles and TV guest appearances. When we spoke to Berkley about the film, she knew as soon as the film was released that it was going to be trouble, and she told us why she chose to defend it anyway. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Berkley)

The Showgirls documentary, You Don’t Nomi, is available for streaming rentals on most on-demand and digital platforms.

Related articles

The Firefighters Of ‘Staten Island’ Were A...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In real life, comedian Pete Davidson's father was a firefighter who was killed on 9/11. And since The King of Staten Island is based...
Read more

Agnieska Holland Spotlights Truth Seeking Journalist In...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Directed by Agnieskza Holland, Mr. Jones centers on journalist Gareth Jones' (James Norton) reporting of the government-induced hunger in Ukraine. Taking place from 1932-3,...
Read more

Music’s Always Been A Key Part Of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Of course, plenty has been made about the acting genes in Dakota Johnson's family -- her parents are Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, and...
Read more

Why Brie Larson Underwent Her ‘Marvel’-ous Transformation

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the Marvel comic books, there have been many variations of the Captain Marvel character through the years -- some male, some female. Of...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Who’s That Girl? Zooey Deschanel Knew She Was ‘New Girl’s’ Jess

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When the pilot for New Girl was written, creator Liz Meriwether based the character of Jess on herself and did not have an actress...
Read more

The Firefighters Of ‘Staten Island’ Were A Revelation To Judd Apatow

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In real life, comedian Pete Davidson's father was a firefighter who was killed on 9/11. And since The King of Staten Island is based...
Read more

Sofia Vergara Never Expected ‘AGT’ To Be Like This!

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
What a time it was for Sofia Vergara to join America's Got Talent. She thought she knew what she'd signed up for -- after...
Read more

Agnieska Holland Spotlights Truth Seeking Journalist In Historical Drama ‘Mr. Jones’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Directed by Agnieskza Holland, Mr. Jones centers on journalist Gareth Jones' (James Norton) reporting of the government-induced hunger in Ukraine. Taking place from 1932-3,...
Read more

New Trailers

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Archive’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Boaz Yakin’s Cinematic Dance Leads To Breathtaking Experience With ‘Aviva’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Director Boaz Yakin has carved out a diverse and unpredictable career where complancy has not taken root. With the critical acclaim of Fresh and...
Read more

Gemma Arterton Develops Lifelong Bond In Evocative ‘Summerland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Gemma Arterton stars in Summerland as Alice, a reculsive writer who focuses on her work as World War II rages on across the channel...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak