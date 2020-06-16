Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened in the two and a half decades since then — it’s evolved into a cult classic, and some filmmakers (including Quentin Tarantino) have spoken out on behalf of the movie. A recently produced documentary, You Don’t Nomi, has shed even more light on the film and its checkered, controversial past. For the star of Showgirls, former Saved by the Bell star Elizabeth Berkley, the movie proved to be problematic, short-circuiting her big-screen career and dooming her to B-movie roles and TV guest appearances. When we spoke to Berkley about the film, she knew as soon as the film was released that it was going to be trouble, and she told us why she chose to defend it anyway. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Berkley)