On ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ Jane Levy Helped Hire Her Own Boss!

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mother” Episode 111 — Pictured: (l-r) Lauren Graham as Joan, Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

After Jane Levy was cast in the lead role on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, she didn’t even wait to see if the producers had an employee referral program. She just knew that her good friend Lauren Graham would be perfect for the role of Zoey’s boss on the show. Fortunately, the producers (and Graham) agreed, and Levy’s extraordinarily grateful that they get to work together on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Levy)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9/8c on NBC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak