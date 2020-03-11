‘Mulan’ Star Yifei Liu Was Up For A Challenge

Chinese-born actress and singer Yifei Liu, who’s been prominent in the Chinese film and TV industry since she was a teenager, was the winner of Disney’s worldwide talent search to find the star of their live-action version of Mulan. Chosen from a pool of nearly a thousand actresses, Liu told us she was driven by a desire to prove herself in a challenging role that required great skills and great bravery. (Click on the media bar below to hear Yifei Liu)
Mulan opens in theaters on March 27.
Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak