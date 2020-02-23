Peter Gallagher Reflects On The Modern Musical Aspect Of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist centers on Zoey (Jane Levy), a computer coder in San Francisco who hear the innermost thoughts of the people she encounters. Instead of actually hearing what’s inside their head, she witnesses them break down into a musical number that best expresses their feeling at the moment.

This talent comes in handy as Zoey is now able to communicate with her father Mitch (Peter Gallagher), who has progressive supranuclear palsy, It’s one of the more resonant elements of the series, and Gallagher, whose Broadway credits include Guys and Dolls and Pal Joey, proves he’s more than adept as a song and dance man.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is a high concept series that is about life and love and loss and all those powerful feelings we all share and the discovery that none of us are really alone,” said Gallagher, who performed a memorable rendition of Van Morrison’s ‘Moondance’ on the series.

Click on the media bar to hear Gallagher discuss the “modern musical” element of the show:

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, co-starring Skylar Astin, airs Sunday evenings on NBC (9 pm et/pt).

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi