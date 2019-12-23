For Jane Levy’s ‘Zoey,’ A Song Is A Superpower

In an entertainment world that has become increasingly populated by superheroes with increasingly Herculean superpowers, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist offers a step in the opposite direction — a superhero with powers that are much more modest, but no less amazing. Jane Levy, who stars as Zoey, shared part of her character’s intriguing origin story with us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Levy)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist premieres with a special preview on January 7, then debuts in its regular time slot on Sunday, February 16.

