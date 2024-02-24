Under The Gunn: Hilary Swank On Her ‘Ordinary Angels’ Director

Ordinary Angels is the latest film to feature Hilary Swank playing a real-life character, and it’s directed by Jon Gunn, who’s made a name for himself both writing and directing films that tell real-life stories. He’s written American Underdog, the film about former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner; I Still Believe, a film based on the life of Christian singer Jeremy Camp; and Jesus Revolution, based on a true story, while the last movie he directed, The Case for Christ, was also based on a true story. According to Swank, Gunn was the perfect choice for a movie like Ordinary Angels, and she really appreciated his approach to filmmaking. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hilary Swank)