Why Nia Vardalos Decided To Go ‘Greek’ A Third Time

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Writer/director Nia Vardalos stars as “Toula” in MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Focus Features

It’s been more than 20 years since Nia Vardalos first invited us to My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and it’s been seven years since the film’s sequel. Now, Vardalos has completed a trilogy, having written and directed My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. As with the others, she is also the star of the film and one of its executive producers.) Vardalos spoke about revisiting the story and its characters for a third film, she told us that the inspiration for the film felt a little like destiny. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nia Vardalos)

 

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 opens in theaters on September 8.

