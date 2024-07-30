Twin Power Returns To Rescue ‘Unsellable Houses’ On HGTV

Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, the renowned real estate twins, are making a return to HGTV with a fresh season of Unsellable Houses. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 4th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. After captivating over 20 million viewers last season, there’s high anticipation for their transformative magic on 13 tough properties.
In this new season, Lyndsay and Leslie are broadening their horizons. They’ll be guiding homebuyers in finding and renovating properties, alongside helping homeowners with their renovation needs. The premiere kicks off with an emotional tale as they revamp a 1920s bungalow, turning it into a chic and valuable property.
Don’t miss out on the season opener on September 4th. Plus, keep an eye out for Lyndsay’s son, Miles, joining the team. Get ready for awe-inspiring makeovers, heartfelt narratives, and an abundance of twin synergy!