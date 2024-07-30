The Parent ‘Trap’: How M. Night Shyamalan’s Daughter Inspired His New Film

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
CAPTION: (L-r) Director M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN and SALEKA NIGHT SHYAMALAN on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ crime drama thriller “TRAP,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Sabrina Lantos COPYRIGHT: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Night Shyamalan’s new film, Trap, is a family affair — much of the action takes place at a pop star’s concert, and the headlining pop star is played by none other than Shyamalan’s daughter, Saleka. Along with performing several songs in the movie, Saleka also wrote those songs, tailoring them to the action in her father’s script. And, as M. Night Shyamalan told said, Saleka was instrumental in the development of the film’s concept, as well. (Click on the media bar below to hear M. Night Shyamalan)

Trap opens in theaters this Friday.

