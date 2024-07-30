Harrison Ford Makes A ‘Brave’ Choice To Join The MCU

Now that the Indiana Jones franchise is done and his story arc was completed in Star Wars, Harrison Ford really had no choice but to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, right? Ford will play President Thaddeus Ross and his alter ego, Red Hulk, in Captain America: Brave New World, the first new Captain America film to star Anthony Mackie after Chris Evans’sAvengers: Endgame retirement. What was it that prompted Ford to join the MCU? Well, as he spoke at Comic-Con and said it’s what all the cool kids are doing, and he felt like he’d want to be part of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to open in theaters on February 14, 2025.