‘Cobra Kai Delivers A Knockout in Netflix Top 10 & Vikings Valhalla Raids The Charts

The first part of Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season dominated the English TV list, racking up an impressive 14.8 million views. Fans eager for more can look forward to the second part arriving on November 15th, and the grand finale in 2025. Meanwhile, all three seasons of Vikings: Valhalla made a powerful showing, proving the enduring popularity of the epic Norse saga.
Simone Biles Rising, the inspiring docuseries about the Olympic gymnast, debuted in third place with 4.7 million views, proving the athlete’s enduring appeal. Newcomers to the list included true-crime docuseries Homicide Los Angeles and reality dating show Too Hot to Handle.
In the world of film, Find Me Falling, a romantic comedy starring Harry Connick Jr., charmed viewers to the top spot with 14.4 million views. Family favorites like Trolls Band Together and The Super Mario Bros. Movie continued to hold strong, demonstrating the enduring power of animated films to entertain audiences of all ages.
International offerings also made their mark, with Italian mystery thriller Vanished Into the Night maintaining its grip on the Non-English Films List. Brazilian telenovela Desperate Lies topped the Non-English TV List, while new entries like Thai drama Master of the House and Italian true-crime series The Yara Gambirasio Case: Beyond Reasonable Doubt made a strong showing.
Overall, the latest Netflix Top 10 showcases a diverse mix of genres and global flavors, offering something for every taste. Stay tuned for more exciting additions in the weeks to come!