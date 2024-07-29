Kevin Smith’s ‘The 4:30 Movie’: A Blast from the Past

Get set to experience the enchantment of 1986! Director Kevin Smith, known for Clerks and Chasing Amy, welcomes you to The 4:30 Movie, a tale of growth infused with nostalgia. Join three pals as they sneak into the theater on Saturdays, only to have their plans comically disrupted when one of them scores a date with his crush. The stern theater manager (portrayed by Ken Jeong) and some gripping teen drama contribute to the pandemonium, creating an unforgettable escapade.
This isn’t just any comedy—it stands as Smith’s most intimate work yet, brimming with emotion and reminiscent recollections of a past era. With a cast including Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, Jason Biggs, and more, The 4:30 Movie offers a journey back to an era of bold hairstyles, vibrant lights, and the captivating magic of cinema.
Experience The 4:30 Movie in cinemas on September 13, for a perfect blend of comedy, nostalgia, and the essence of the ’80s. Don’t miss out on this film that guarantees laughter, tears, and fond memories.