‘Borderlands’ Director Eli Roth: This Sci-Fi Spectacle Aims To Thrill You Like Never Before

The Borderlandsvideo game series is finally making its way to the big screen, and the excitement is palpable. While we’ve had some successes with video game adaptations like Sonic the Hedgehogand The Super Mario Bros. Movie, let’s face it, there have also been some disappointments. This is where Eli Roth steps in – known for his work in the horror genre – not just as the director of Borderlands but also as someone determined to create an exhilarating and hilarious cinematic experience.
Roth is genuinely enthusiastic about this project, and it shows. His goal is to capture that sci-fi charm that resonates with all of us – envision a blend of Robocop and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Rest assured, he’s not just mimicking those films; he’s infusing his creative flair to make this adaptation truly remarkable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eli Roth)
So gear up for an adventure filled with treasure hunts, action-packed showdowns, and plenty of laughter as you journey through Pandora when Borderlands graces the silver screen this Friday!