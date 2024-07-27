‘The Penguin’ Unleashed: Official Trailer Drops At SDCC, Promises A Dark & Gritty Gotham Saga

HBO has given fans a thrill by dropping the official trailer for The Penguin at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Premiering on September 19th, this eight-episode limited series plunges into Gotham City’s shadowy depths, following Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot as he climbs the criminal ladder.
Picking up where Matt Reeves‘ The Batman left off, The Penguin promises a gritty and intense look at one of DC’s most iconic villains. Showrunner Lauren LeFranc has crafted a story that showcases Oz’s sly and ruthless journey through Gotham’s dangerous organized crime world.
The trailer, revealed during an SDCC panel, teases a gripping mix of action, intrigue, and psychological drama. Colin Farrell’s performance as the Penguin is magnetic, perfectly capturing the character’s complex nature. With a strong supporting cast featuring Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, and Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, the series adds even more layers to its narrative.
Fans of The Batman will be thrilled that the series retains the film’s dark and atmospheric vibe. The Penguin is shaping up to be a worthy follow-up to the critically acclaimed movie, with its stellar cast, compelling storyline, and stunning visuals. It’s gearing up to be a must-watch for both DC fans and crime drama enthusiasts.
Don’t forget to mark September 19th on your calendar—The Penguin will air on HBO and stream on Max. This is one villain origin story you won’t want to miss.