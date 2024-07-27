Thanks To ‘Cobra Kai,’ Ralph Macchio Forever Embraces His Inner ‘Karate Kid’

After being introduced to movie audiences as part of the ensemble cast of The Outsiders, Ralph Macchio got his first starring role in 1984’s The Karate Kid. It’s a role, of course, that has defined his life. The success of the film and its sequels made Macchio a bona fide Hollywood star, though he would later complain that the role of Daniel LaRusso had made it difficult for him to get other roles as he grew older. Eventually, though, he softened his stance to the point that he welcomed a return to the role in Cobra Kai, the sequel series now in ts sixth (and final) season. We’ve spoken to Macchio many times over the years, and he told us that, despite the ups and downs he’s had with the character, The Karate Kid has never left him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ralph Macchio)
