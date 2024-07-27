Sofia Vergara Embraces Family In ‘Despicable Me 4’

Sofia Vergara, the multi-talented powerhouse, never ceases to amaze. With her recent success in Netflix’s Griseldaand her ongoing role as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Now, Vergara’s voice brings a character to life in the box office hit Despicable Me 4.
Vergara is selective about her projects, and the Despicable Me franchise resonated with her deeply. The film’s central theme of family, a value Vergara holds dear, drew her into the world of animation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)