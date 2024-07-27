Sofia Vergara Embraces Family In ‘Despicable Me 4’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
from left) Maxime (Will Ferrell) and Valentina (Sofía Vergara) in Despicable Me 4, directed by Chris Renaud. Copyright © Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Sofia Vergara, the multi-talented powerhouse, never ceases to amaze. With her recent success in Netflix’s Griselda and her ongoing role as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Now, Vergara’s voice brings a character to life in the box office hit Despicable Me 4.

Vergara is selective about her projects, and the Despicable Me franchise resonated with her deeply. The film’s central theme of family, a value Vergara holds dear, drew her into the world of animation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)

Despicable Me 4 is still playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak