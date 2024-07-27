Molly Ringwald: Why ‘Breakfast Club’s’ Famous First Janitor Was Trashed

For a certain generation, The Breakfast Club remains the ultimate high school movie. Taking place on a single Saturday during five students’ detention session, there are only two adult roles of any significance in the film – The late Paul Gleason as the school’s vice principal and John Kapelos as the school’s janitor. But here’s a bit of trivia for you: Kapelos wasn’t the one originally hired for the part. In fact, he wasn’t even the first janitor filmed for the movie. Speaking at a Breakfast Club reunion panel at Steel City Con, Molly Ringwald revealed the big name who originally filmed the part … and why his scenes were relegated to the cutting room floor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Molly Ringwald)

 

The Breakfast Club is currently streaming on Netflix and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

