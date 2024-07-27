Molly Ringwald: Why ‘Breakfast Club’s’ Famous First Janitor Was Trashed

For a certain generation, The Breakfast Club remains the ultimate high school movie. Taking place on a single Saturday during five students’ detention session, there are only two adult roles of any significance in the film – The late Paul Gleason as the school’s vice principal and John Kapelos as the school’s janitor. But here’s a bit of trivia for you: Kapelos wasn’t the one originally hired for the part. In fact, he wasn’t even the first janitor filmed for the movie. Speaking at a Breakfast Club reunion panel at Steel City Con, Molly Ringwald revealed the big name who originally filmed the part … and why his scenes were relegated to the cutting room floor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Molly Ringwald)