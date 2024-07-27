Michael C. Hall Returns As Dexter Morgan: Double the Series & Double the Darkness

Showtime just sent shockwaves through Comic-Con with the announcement that Dexter Morgan is returning not once, but twice! Michael C. Hall is reprising his iconic role in two new series: Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter: Original Sin.
Resurrection will pick up Dexter’s story in the present day, promising a new chapter for the beloved serial killer with a code. Meanwhile, Original Sin will delve into the formative years of young Dexter, with Hall himself narrating the inner workings of his younger, twisted mind.
This thrilling news comes on the heels of the massively successful New Blood, proving that the appetite for more Dexter is insatiable. Showtime is doubling down on this hunger, offering something for both longtime fans and those new to the Dexter universe.
While details are still under wraps, one thing is certain: the Dark Passenger is far from finished. So sharpen your knives, Dexter fans, and get ready for a double dose of bloody good fun. The Dexter universe is about to get a whole lot darker.