‘Twisters’: Daisy Edgar-Jones On The ‘Phenomenal’ Chemistry That Fuels The Storm

Twisters, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 action hit Twister, storms into theaters, building on the original’s legacy of thrilling disaster sequences and captivating chemistry between its leads. Almost three decades later, Twisters revitalizes the formula with cutting-edge special effects and a dynamic ensemble cast led by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell.
The on-screen and off-screen camaraderie between the two stars is undeniable. Daisy Edgar-Jones raves about her experience working with Powell.(Click on the media bar below to hear Daisy Edgar-Jones)