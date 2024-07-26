‘Romeo & Juliet’ On The ‘Titanic’: How James Cameron Sold His Dream

Academy Award-winning producer, director, and writer James Cameron is a true cinematic titan. He made movie history in the 2000s with the groundbreaking Avatar franchise, and throughout the 1980s and 90s, he delivered hit after hit: The Terminator, Terminator 2, Aliens, True Lies, and more. These unforgettable films have solidified their place in cinematic history.
While the big and small screens have seen numerous Titanic-themed stories, nothing quite compared to Cameron’s iconic 1997 film, Titanic. This Academy Award-winning masterpiece, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, has stood the test of time as one of the biggest movies ever made. However, convincing studios to greenlight this ambitious project was no easy feat. Cameron had to make a compelling case for his vision of Titanic, which was poised to become one of the most expensive films ever produced.
Recalling the pitch, Cameron described his meticulous research and the pivotal moment that sealed the deal. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)