Hugh Jackman’s ‘Oops’ Moment: How Deadpool Changed Wolverine’s Fate

Remember the phrase “famous last words”? Hugh Jackman certainly does. After playing Wolverine nine times, culminating in 2017’s Logan, he vowed never to return. However, seeing the first Deadpool film changed everything.
Jackman realized Wolverine had more life in him and saw the potential for a classic buddy movie dynamic, reminiscent of 48 Hours or The Odd Couple. During a recent press conference for Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman shared how he initiated the process of bringing Wolverine back alongside his friend, Ryan Reynolds. (Click on he media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)
Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in movie theaters.