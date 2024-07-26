Get Ready For Action: ‘The Fall Guy’ Extended Cut Premieres Exclusively On Peacock August 30!

Attention action-comedy lovers! Mark your calendars for August 30, because Peacock is bringing you an exclusive treat you won’t want to miss. Universal Pictures highly-anticipated film, The Fall Guy, directed by the renowned David Leitch, will be available for streaming only on Peacock.
Not just any version of The Fall Guy, but The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut will debut on the same day, featuring 20 minutes of never-before-seen action-packed scenes. This extended edition promises more thrills, stunts, and even a touch of romance to keep you on the edge of your seat. And yes, it includes more of that “sexy bacon” that’s sure to sizzle the screen!
The Fall Guy boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling, who plays Colt Seavers, a seasoned stuntman pulled back into the action after a near-career ending accident. Joining him are Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder, the missing star of a major studio film, and Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno, the film’s director and Colt’s ex. The cast also includes the talented Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke, making this a film you simply can’t afford to miss.
Starting August 30, dive into the exhilarating world of The Fall Guy and experience the extended cut’s extra thrills exclusively on Peacock.