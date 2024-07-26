1960s Baltimore Comes Alive in Natalie Portman’s ‘Lady in the Lake’

Natalie Portman takes center stage, both as star and producer, in the captivating new Apple TV+ limited series, Lady in the Lake. Set in 1960s Baltimore, the series delves into the lives of two tenacious women from vastly different worlds whose paths collide amidst an unsolved murder.
Portman’s character, Maddie Schwartz, an investigative journalist, becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the deaths of eleven-year-old Tessie Durst and a bartender named Cleo Johnson. The actress emphasizes the show’s distinctive setting and powerful female characters as key elements in its compelling storytelling. (Click on the media bar below to hear Natalie Portman)