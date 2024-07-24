Steph Curry Dribbles Into Comedy With Peacock’s ‘Mr. Throwback’

Peacock has exciting news for comedy lovers and basketball fans alike: Mr. Throwback, a new mockumentary comedy, is set to premiere on Thursday, August 8 on Peacock. This fresh and funny series promises to deliver a unique and entertaining storyline that will leave viewers eagerly awaiting each new episode.
NBA superstar Stephen Curry steps into his first scripted television role in Mr. Throwback, not only starring but also serving as an executive producer. Known for his basketball talent, Curry is now showcasing a different side of himself, bringing humor and heart to the small screen.
Curry expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “I was excited to step into the world of scripted comedy with ‘Mr. Throwback,’ a story with love for family and friends at its center. I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before, and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series.”
Joining the cast are Adam Pally, famous for Happy Endings, Ego Nwodim from Saturday Night Live, and Ayden Mayeri, known for her role in Jackpot. This talented ensemble is sure to bring plenty of laughs to the series.
Mr. Throwback follows the story of a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer seeking redemption by reconnecting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Stephen Curry. The plot promises a heartfelt exploration of friendship, redemption, and the intriguing world of sports memorabilia.
As the premiere date approaches, anticipation is building. Fans of Stephen Curry and comedy enthusiasts can look forward to a series that blends humor, nostalgia, and a unique peek into the life of one of basketball’s most beloved figures.
Stay tuned for more updates and make sure to catch Mr. Throwback this August 8 on Peacock!