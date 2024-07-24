Have An Ice Day: How ‘Cutting Edge’ Challenged D. B. Sweeney

Although it wasn’t a huge hit upon its initial release, The Cutting Edge has endured for more than three decades as a cult classic. The movie, about a figure skater and a hockey player who team up to achieve an Olympic dream, featured D. B. Sweeney and Moira Kelly as the pair who build both a working and romantic relationship over time. As Sweeney told us when the film was released, the skating in the film was real, and it was a real challenge for him to learn, especially the figure skating. (Click on the media bar below to hear D. B. Sweeney)