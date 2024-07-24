Have An Ice Day: How ‘Cutting Edge’ Challenged D. B. Sweeney

By Hollywood Outbreak
Although it wasn’t a huge hit upon its initial release, The Cutting Edge has endured for more than three decades as a cult classic. The movie, about a figure skater and a hockey player who team up to achieve an Olympic dream, featured D. B. Sweeney and Moira Kelly as the pair who build both a working and romantic relationship over time. As Sweeney told us when the film was released, the skating in the film was real, and it was a real challenge for him to learn, especially the figure skating. (Click on the media bar below to hear D. B. Sweeney)

 

The Cutting Edge is currently streaming on Pluto and MGM+ and available on DVD and most digital platforms.

